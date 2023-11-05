Will D.J. Moore pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore's team-best 691 yards receiving (86.4 per game) have come on 44 receptions (57 targets), plus he has scored five TDs.

Moore has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of eight games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0

