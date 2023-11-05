Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are ranked 15th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 106.9 per game.

Foreman has collected 204 rushing yards on 45 attempts (51 ypg) this season, with two rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Foreman has also caught seven balls for 43 yards (10.8 ypg). He's scored one TD through the passing game.

Foreman vs. the Saints

Foreman vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 49 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 49 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New Orleans this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Saints this season.

The 106.9 rushing yards per game yielded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Saints have put up four touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Saints' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Foreman Rushing Insights

Foreman hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his four opportunities this season (75.0%).

The Bears pass on 50.9% of their plays and run on 49.1%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 45 of his team's 233 total rushing attempts this season (19.3%).

Foreman scored multiple touchdowns on the ground once this year, but that was his only game with at least one rushing score.

He has scored three of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (15.8%).

He has five carries in the red zone (16.1% of his team's 31 red zone rushes).

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Foreman Receiving Insights

Foreman has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this year.

Foreman has received 4.5% of his team's 242 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He averages 3.9 yards per target this season (43 yards on 11 targets).

Foreman, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Foreman (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.2% of the time in the red zone (32 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 16 ATT / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

