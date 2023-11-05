Should you wager on D'Onta Foreman finding his way into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Foreman has rushed for 204 yards on 45 carries (51.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Foreman also has seven receptions for 43 yards (10.8 per game) and one TD.

Foreman has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this season. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0

