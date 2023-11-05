In the Week 9 tilt between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Darnell Mooney hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mooney will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has 225 yards receiving on 15 receptions (28 targets), with one TD, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

In one of seven games this season, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0

Rep Darnell Mooney with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.