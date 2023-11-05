Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 218.5 per game.

Love has piled up 1,492 passing yards this season (213.1 per game), including 11 passing TDs and eight picks. On 25 carries, Love has run for 164 yards, totaling two TDs and averaging 23.4 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Love and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Love vs. the Rams

Love vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

Four players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Rams this season.

The 218.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Rams' defense is ranked third in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Packers vs Rams on Fubo!

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 217.5 (-115)

217.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Love with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Love Passing Insights

So far this season, Love has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in four of seven opportunities.

The Packers pass on 59.2% of their plays and run on 40.8%. They are 23rd in NFL action in points scored.

With 234 attempts for 1,492 passing yards, Love is 25th in NFL action with 6.4 yards per attempt.

In six of seven games this season, Love completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs three times.

He has 86.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

Love accounts for 61.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his total 234 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-120)

Love Rushing Insights

Love hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his seven opportunities this season (71.4%).

Love has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has three carries in the red zone (11.5% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-41 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 21-for-31 / 180 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/9/2023 Week 5 16-for-30 / 182 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 23-for-36 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-44 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.