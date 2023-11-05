In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on MacKenzie Entwistle to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

Entwistle has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Entwistle has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.