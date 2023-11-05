On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Nikita Zaitsev going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 46 games last season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Zaitsev produced no points on the power play last season.

Zaitsev averaged 0.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

The Devils shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

