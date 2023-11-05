Packers vs. Rams Player Props & Odds – Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Lambeau Field.
Check out the player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Packers and the Rams.
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Darrell Henderson Touchdown Odds
- Henderson Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Henderson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Aaron Jones
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Jordan Love
|217.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Dontayvion Wicks
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|Brett Rypien
|197.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Darrell Henderson
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|-
