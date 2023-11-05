The Green Bay Packers (2-5) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field and will aim to stop a four-game losing streak.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Packers Insights

The Packers rack up three fewer points per game (20) than the Rams allow (23).

The Packers average 287 yards per game, 46.6 fewer yards than the 333.6 the Rams allow per outing.

This season, Green Bay runs for 26.7 fewer yards per game (88.4) than Los Angeles allows per contest (115.1).

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Rams' takeaways (6).

Packers Home Performance

The Packers score 16 points per game in home games (four less than their overall average), and give up 25 at home (2.7 more than overall).

The Packers rack up 280 yards per game at home (seven less than their overall average), and give up 333 at home (6.1 less than overall).

In home games, Green Bay racks up 214.7 passing yards per game and concedes 216.3. That's more than it gains (198.6) and allows (207.1) overall.

The Packers rack up 65.3 rushing yards per game at home (23.1 less than their overall average), and give up 116.7 at home (15.3 less than overall).

The Packers convert 37.2% of third downs at home (3.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 42.9% at home (3.7% higher than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas L 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver L 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota L 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX

