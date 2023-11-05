The Green Bay Packers (2-5) are favored by 3 points as they look to halt a four-game losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field. For this game, the over/under has been set at 38.5 points.

Before the Packers take on the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Rams take on the Packers, check out their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-3) 38.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-3) 38.5 -174 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

Green Bay vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Packers vs. Rams Betting Insights

Green Bay has gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Green Bay games have gone over the point total on three of seven occasions (42.9%).

Los Angeles' record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-2.

The Rams have won once ATS (1-2-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

There have been three Los Angeles games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.