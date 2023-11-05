The Green Bay Packers (2-5) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

Before the Packers square off against the Rams, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Packers vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 38.5 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Packers vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's contests this year have an average point total of 42.6, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.

The Packers have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.

Green Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average total for Los Angeles games this season has been 45.9, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have gone 3-3-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams have been underdogs in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Packers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 20 23 22.3 13 42.6 3 7 Rams 21.9 11 23 22 45.9 5 8

Packers vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall over its last three games.

In its past three games, Green Bay has not gone over the total.

The Packers have been outscored by 16 points this season (2.3 per game), and opponents of the Rams have outscored them by only nine points (1.1 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three contests.

In the Rams' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

The Packers have been outscored by 16 points this season (2.3 per game), and opponents of the Rams have outscored them by only nine points (1.1 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 42.7 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22 22.5 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 47 44.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.3 24.5 ATS Record 3-3-2 1-2-1 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.