Can we expect Philipp Kurashev finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

  • In two of four games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 40% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 36 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

