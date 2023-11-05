Robert Tonyan has a difficult matchup when his Chicago Bears play the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints allow 189.5 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Tonyan has six receptions for 47 yards this year. He's been targeted eight times, producing 7.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tonyan and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tonyan vs. the Saints

Tonyan vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Tonyan will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints allow 189.5 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Saints have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Saints' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Bears vs Saints on Fubo!

Robert Tonyan Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tonyan with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tonyan Receiving Insights

Tonyan has been targeted on eight of his team's 242 passing attempts this season (3.3% target share).

He has racked up 5.9 yards per target (47 yards on eight targets).

Having played five games this season, Tonyan has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tonyan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.