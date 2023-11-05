Will Roschon Johnson cash his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has run for 143 yards on 31 carries (23.8 ypg), with one touchdown.

And Johnson has tacked on 14 catches for 68 yards (11.3 per game).

Johnson has one rushing TD this season.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0

