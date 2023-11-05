The Chicago Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at United Center. Does a bet on Johnson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Johnson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 14:59 on the ice per game.

Johnson has a goal in two of the 10 games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of 10 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In one of 10 games this year, Johnson has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 40% that Johnson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 36 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 1 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

