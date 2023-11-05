In the Week 9 game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyson Bagent score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bagent will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyson Bagent score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Bagent has racked up nine carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Bagent has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Tyson Bagent Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 6 Vikings 10 14 83 0 1 2 4 1 Week 7 Raiders 21 29 162 1 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @Chargers 25 37 232 0 2 4 -1 1

Rep Tyson Bagent with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.