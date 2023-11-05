Will Tyson Bagent Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 9?
In the Week 9 game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyson Bagent score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Bagent will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Tyson Bagent score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Bagent has racked up nine carries for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Bagent has run for a touchdown in two games this season.
Tyson Bagent Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 6
|Vikings
|10
|14
|83
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Week 7
|Raiders
|21
|29
|162
|1
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|25
|37
|232
|0
|2
|4
|-1
|1
Rep Tyson Bagent with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.