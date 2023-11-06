Bulls vs. Jazz November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Utah Jazz (0-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at United Center, go up against the Chicago Bulls (0-1). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and KJZZ.
Bulls vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, KJZZ
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic's numbers last season were 17.6 points, 11 boards and 3.2 assists per game. He also drained 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.
- Per game, DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Zach LaVine posted 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- Patrick Williams put up 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Torrey Craig's stats last season included 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen put up 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game (seventh in league).
- Jordan Clarkson posted 20.8 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.
- Walker Kessler put up 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds.
- John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 6.5 boards.
- Kelly Olynyk put up 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Bulls vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Jazz
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|49%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
