Bulls vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (2-5) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (2-5) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Bulls vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-3.5
|223.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games have had a combined total of more than 223.5 points two times this season (in seven outings).
- Chicago has an average total of 218.7 in its contests this year, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Chicago has won one of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Chicago has played as a favorite of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Bulls.
Bulls vs Jazz Additional Info
Bulls vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|2
|28.6%
|105
|216.6
|113.7
|232.4
|220.5
|Jazz
|5
|71.4%
|111.6
|216.6
|118.7
|232.4
|226.5
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls average 13.7 fewer points per game (105) than the Jazz allow (118.7).
Bulls vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|1-6
|0-1
|3-4
|Jazz
|3-4
|2-2
|5-2
Bulls vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Bulls
|Jazz
|105
|111.6
|28
|18
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
|113.7
|118.7
|17
|26
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
