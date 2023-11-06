New York (4-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 41 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Chargers square off against the Jets. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Chargers vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chargers have led after the first quarter in three games and have been tied after the first quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this season, the Jets have been leading in one game and have been losing in six games.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Chargers have lost the second quarter four times and outscored their opponent three times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 9.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied one time in seven games this season.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Chargers have won the third quarter two times, been outscored two times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

This season, the Jets have won the third quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

Out of seven games this season, the Jets have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and won four times.

Chargers vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In seven games this year, the Chargers have had the lead after the first half four times and have trailed after the first half three times.

The Jets have been winning after the first half in one game this season. The team has trailed after the first half in six games.

2nd Half

In seven games this season, the Chargers have won the second half one time (0-1 record in those games), lost three times (1-2), and been knotted up three times (2-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jets have won the second half in five games, with a 3-2 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

