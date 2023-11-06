DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

DeRozan, in his last game (November 4 loss against the Nuggets), produced 17 points and six assists.

Now let's break down DeRozan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-122)

Over 20.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+126)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118 points per game.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per contest last year, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA in that category.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the league).

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 40 35 2 7 0 0 0 11/28/2022 36 26 4 6 0 0 1

