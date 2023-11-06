Monday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) and Saint Thomas Tommies (0-0) going head to head at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 80-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Bulldogs finished 22-10 during the 2022-23 season.

Drake vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Drake vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 80, St. Thomas 56

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs put up 79.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) last season while allowing 66.0 per contest (227th in college basketball). They had a +420 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

In conference games, Drake averaged fewer points per game (77.5) than its season average (79.2).

The Bulldogs averaged 82.0 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 74.0 points per contest.

Defensively Drake was better in home games last season, ceding 62.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 away from home.

