Monday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) and the Butler Bulldogs (0-0) at James H. Hilton Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-55 and heavily favors Iowa State to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Cyclones went 22-10 last season.

Iowa State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 78, Butler 55

Iowa State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cyclones outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game last season, with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) and gave up 64.6 per outing (187th in college basketball).

In conference games, Iowa State averaged fewer points per game (73.3) than its season average (75.4).

Offensively the Cyclones performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 78.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game when playing on the road.

Iowa State allowed 58.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.5 in road games.

