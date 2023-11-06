How to Watch Iowa State vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (0-0) face the Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.5 percentage points lower than the Phoenix allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- In games Iowa State shot higher than 48.8% from the field, it went 9-0 overall.
- The Cyclones were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Phoenix ranked 363rd.
- Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Cyclones put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (76.5).
- When Iowa State put up more than 76.5 points last season, it went 8-1.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cyclones were better in home games last season, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Iowa State performed better at home last year, sinking 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
