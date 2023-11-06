The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights face the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 65.1 points per game last year were 6.7 fewer points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up to opponents.

When Fairleigh Dickinson allowed fewer than 87.3 points last season, it went 22-6.

Last year, the Hawkeyes averaged 34.1 more points per game (87.3) than the Knights gave up (53.2).

Iowa went 23-6 last season when scoring more than 53.2 points.

Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 19.7% higher than the 31.4% of shots the Knights' opponents knocked down.

The Knights shot at a 55.6% rate from the field last season, 15.5 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.

