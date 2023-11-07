Tuesday's contest features the North Texas Mean Green (0-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) facing off at UNT Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-57 win for heavily favored North Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

The game has no set line.

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Northern Iowa vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 73, Northern Iowa 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-15.5)

North Texas (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 130.2

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Northern Iowa averaged 70.1 points per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 69.9 points per contest (169th-ranked).

The Panthers pulled down 29.6 boards per game (298th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.1 rebounds per contest (106th-ranked).

Northern Iowa averaged 11.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 300th in the nation.

Last year the Panthers averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

With 7.4 three-pointers per game, the Panthers ranked 182nd in college basketball. They owned a 34.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

Northern Iowa struggled to stop three-pointers, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball with 9.3 threes allowed per game. It ranked 282nd by allowing a 35.4% three-point percentage to opponents last year.

Northern Iowa took 60.9% two-pointers and 39.1% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 70.6% were two-pointers and 29.4% were three-pointers.

