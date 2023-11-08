The Chicago Bulls (3-5) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) on November 8, 2023.

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Bulls vs Suns Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Suns allow to opponents.

Chicago is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulls are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 16th.

The 108.1 points per game the Bulls average are only 2.3 fewer points than the Suns allow (110.4).

Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bulls are posting 6.3 more points per game (111.3) than they are when playing on the road (105).

When playing at home, Chicago is surrendering 2.7 fewer points per game (112.3) than on the road (115).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Bulls have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.3 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Bulls Injuries