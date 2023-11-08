You can find player prop bet odds for DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant and other players on the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at United Center.

Bulls vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

NBCS-CHI and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -143)

DeRozan has put up 23.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.8 points more than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -130)

The 15.5-point prop bet set for Nikola Vucevic on Wednesday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebound average -- 10.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Vucevic has collected 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

He has connected on 0.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Wednesday.

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Zach LaVine on Wednesday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 24.5.

His rebounding average of 4.5 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

LaVine has dished out 1.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

LaVine has connected on 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Wednesday's over/under for Durant is 30.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 8.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Durant has dished out four assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Durant averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 10.5-point total set for Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Nurkic's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

