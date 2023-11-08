How to Watch Drake vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) take the court against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bisons allowed to opponents.
- Drake went 18-2 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bisons finished 79th.
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were only 3.8 more points than the Bisons allowed (71.0).
- Drake had an 18-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Drake posted 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did in road games (72.5).
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Drake fared better at home last year, draining 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 36.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% clip on the road.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/14/2023
|Southwest Minnesota State
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|Oakland
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
