Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vucevic tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 130-113 win against the Jazz.

We're going to examine Vucevic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-132)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.6 points per contest last year made the Suns the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

Allowing 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Suns were third in the league in that category.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 31 13 9 2 1 0 1 11/30/2022 29 17 8 1 1 1 2

