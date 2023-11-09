Best bets are available for when the Chicago Bears (2-7) host the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bears vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Bears vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bears to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 1.1 points further in their direction.
  • The Bears have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -166 or shorter.
  • This season, the Panthers have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
  • Carolina is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Bears or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Chicago (-3.5)
  • The Bears are 3-5-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread one time in eight games with a set spread.
  • Carolina has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Bears vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (38)
  • The two teams average a combined 0.4 more points per game (38.4) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 55.2 points per game, 17.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The teams have hit the over in six of the Bears' nine games with a set total.
  • Three of the Panthers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Tyson Bagent Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 174.3 3 24.3 2

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
7 196.4 8 16.7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.