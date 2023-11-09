The Carolina Panthers (1-7) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Chicago Bears (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. This contest has an over/under of 40.5 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Bears can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Panthers. As the Panthers ready for this matchup against the Bears, here are their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Bears (-3) 40.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bears (-3) 40 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Chicago vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Chicago's ATS record is 3-5-1 this season.

Six of Chicago's nine games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Carolina has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 3-point underdog or more, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-5-1) this season.

Carolina has seen three of its eight games go over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.