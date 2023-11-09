The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN. The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won four of the 11 games, or 36.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago is 3-2 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in four of 11 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 50 (3rd) Goals 26 (29th) 45 (28th) Goals Allowed 38 (16th) 15 (2nd) Power Play Goals 4 (28th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (7th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks have the league's 29th-ranked scoring offense (26 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks have given up 3.4 goals per game, 38 total, which ranks 16th among NHL teams.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -12.

