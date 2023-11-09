Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Lightning on November 9, 2023
The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Connor Bedard and others in this outing.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Bedard has collected five goals and two assists in 11 games for Chicago, good for seven points.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 21:07 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|4
|5
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
