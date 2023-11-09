Cole Kmet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. If you're looking for Kmet's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Kmet's season stats include 374 yards on 41 receptions (9.1 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus two carries for one yard. He has been targeted 50 times.

Cole Kmet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Bears have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (FP/hamstring): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bears vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Kmet 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 50 41 374 167 5 9.1

Kmet Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2

