Cole Kmet has a difficult matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Panthers give up 178.3 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Kmet has totaled 374 receiving yards (41.6 per game) and five receiving TDs, catching 41 balls on 50 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kmet and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kmet vs. the Panthers

Kmet vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is conceding 178.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Panthers' defense ranks 15th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (11 total passing TDs).

Watch Bears vs Panthers on Fubo!

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kmet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kmet Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this season, Kmet has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Kmet has 18.4% of his team's target share (50 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He has 374 receiving yards on 50 targets to rank 69th in league play with 7.5 yards per target.

Kmet has hauled in a TD pass in three of eight games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (23.8%).

Kmet (10 red zone targets) has been targeted 28.6% of the time in the red zone (35 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.