The Chicago Blackhawks, including Connor Bedard, take the ice Thursday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bedard in that upcoming Blackhawks-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In five of 11 games this season, Bedard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in seven of 11 games this season, Bedard has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Bedard has an assist in two of 11 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Bedard goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Bedard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

