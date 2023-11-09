Darnell Mooney has a tough matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Panthers concede 178.3 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Mooney's 20 receptions have yielded 307 total yards (and an average of 38.4 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 34 times.

Mooney vs. the Panthers

Mooney vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The 178.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is ranked 15th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Bears Player Previews

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Mooney Receiving Insights

Mooney, in six of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mooney has been targeted on 34 of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (12.5% target share).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging nine yards per target (25th in NFL).

Mooney has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (4.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

