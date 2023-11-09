Will Equanimeous St. Brown Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Equanimeous St. Brown was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Chicago Bears match up with the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 10. All of St. Brown's stats can be found below.
Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Bears have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Cole Kmet (DNP/knee): 41 Rec; 374 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Bears vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|21
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
