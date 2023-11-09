The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) go up against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Lindenwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-33.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa State (-33.5) 133.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Iowa State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • Last season, 10 Cyclones games hit the over.
  • Lindenwood covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
  • Lions games hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

Iowa State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Iowa State is 44th in the country. It is way below that, 91st, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.