The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) go up against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Lindenwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-33.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-33.5) 133.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, 10 Cyclones games hit the over.

Lindenwood covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Lions games hit the over 13 out of 27 times last season.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Iowa State is 44th in the country. It is way below that, 91st, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

