Thursday's contest features the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) matching up at Spectrum Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Hawkeyes' last contest on Monday ended in a 102-46 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Other Big Ten Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawkeyes' +589 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

Iowa scored more in conference play (89.2 points per game) than overall (87.3).

The Hawkeyes averaged 89.4 points per game at home last season, and 85.9 on the road.

Iowa conceded fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than away (78.5) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.