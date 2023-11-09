The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes scored 29.5 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Hokies gave up (57.8).

Iowa had a 16-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.

Last year, the Hokies put up just 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).

Virginia Tech had a 17-0 record last season when putting up more than 71.8 points.

Last season, the Hokies had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.9% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents hit.

The Hawkeyes shot 51.1% from the field, 12.7% higher than the 38.4% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.

