Will Kevin Korchinski find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

Korchinski is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

