For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Foligno a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Foligno's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

