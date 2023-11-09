Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for Foligno available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Foligno vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Foligno has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Foligno has registered a point in a game four times this year out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 11 games this year, Foligno has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Foligno's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foligno Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.