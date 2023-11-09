Philipp Kurashev will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Kurashev against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Kurashev has a goal in two of five games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kurashev has registered a point in a game twice this year in five games played, including multiple points once.

Kurashev has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through five games played).

The implied probability is 44.4% that Kurashev goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Kurashev has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 5 Games 2 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

