Robert Tonyan Week 10 Preview vs. the Panthers
Chicago Bears receiver Robert Tonyan has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 178.3 per game.
Tonyan has recorded 58 receiving yards (8.3 per game), reeling in seven balls on nine targets.
Tonyan vs. the Panthers
- Tonyan vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games
- Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.
- The Panthers have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- Carolina has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.
- The 178.3 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.
- The Panthers have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.4 per game).
Robert Tonyan Receiving Props vs. the Panthers
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-110)
Tonyan Receiving Insights
- Tonyan has been targeted on nine of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (3.3% target share).
- He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 6.4 yards per target.
- Tonyan, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.
Tonyan's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Saints
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|10/5/2023
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
