Chicago Bears receiver Robert Tonyan has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 178.3 per game.

Tonyan has recorded 58 receiving yards (8.3 per game), reeling in seven balls on nine targets.

Tonyan vs. the Panthers

Tonyan vs the Panthers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 178.3 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Panthers have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.4 per game).

Bears Player Previews

Robert Tonyan Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-110)

Tonyan Receiving Insights

Tonyan has been targeted on nine of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (3.3% target share).

He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 6.4 yards per target.

Tonyan, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tonyan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

