In the Week 10 tilt between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Roschon Johnson hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has racked up 149 yards (21.3 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

Johnson also has 15 catches for 77 yards (11 ypg).

Johnson has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 6 0 1 9 0

