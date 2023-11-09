How to Watch CAF Women's Champions League, College Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, November 9
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The soccer slate today is sure to please. The contests include AS FAR taking on Huracanes FC in a CAF Women's Champions League match.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: AS FAR vs Huracanes FC
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch CAF Women's Champions League: AS Mandé vs Ampem Darkoa FC
- League: CAF Women's Champions League
- Game Time: 2:55 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Oregon State vs Washington
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
