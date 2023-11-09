The Chicago Blackhawks, with Taylor Hall, are in action Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Hall intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Taylor Hall vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hall Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Hall has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 14:00 on the ice per game.

Hall has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Hall has a point in four games this year through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Hall has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Hall hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Hall having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hall Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 7 Games 3 4 Points 3 2 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

