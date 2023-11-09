The Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers are slated to play in a Week 10 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Scott has eight catches (on 17 targets) for 62 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per game.

Scott, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 0 0 0

